SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re looking for guidance with your taxes, Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will be offering help for a few months.

On SFCC’s main campus (located at 6401 Richards Ave, Santa Fe) from January 29 to April 15, the community can receive help with their taxes through appointment. The volunteers assisting will be located in rooms 408 and 410 in the main building.

“We’re delighted to partner again with Santa Fe Community College to offer this free service through AARP’s Foundation. We require appointments. Services are being offered in classrooms near the spacious Campus Center at SFCC,” AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program State Coordinator Gene Varela.

If you want to make an appointment online, click here. If you want to call to make an appointment, call 505-428-1780.