Tax-free holiday in NM begins Friday

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blurred background of school supplies, back to school concept

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The back-to-school season is upon us and so is the annual tax-free weekend. This coming Friday through Sunday, there will be no sales tax on a long list of products including school supplies, clothes and computer products.

According to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, they estimate that shoppers save about $4 million per year as a result of the annual tax-free holiday weekend. The department also says among the merchandise sold tax-free this weekend are clothing and shoes priced at less than $100 per unit, computers priced under $1,000 and related computer hardware priced under $500. School supplies under $30 per unit for use in standard, general-education classrooms also qualify.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES