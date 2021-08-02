Tax-free holiday in NM begins Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The back-to-school season is upon us and so is the annual tax-free weekend. This coming Friday through Sunday, there will be no sales tax on a long list of products including school supplies, clothes and computer products.
According to the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department, they estimate that shoppers save about $4 million per year as a result of the annual tax-free holiday weekend. The department also says among the merchandise sold tax-free this weekend are clothing and shoes priced at less than $100 per unit, computers priced under $1,000 and related computer hardware priced under $500. School supplies under $30 per unit for use in standard, general-education classrooms also qualify.