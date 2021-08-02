Tax-free holiday in NM begins Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High school football practice opened across the state Monday, signifying the start of the 2021 season. The Cleveland Storm won the first and only 6A bowl game to honor a champion in the 2020 COVID-19 shortened season. The Storm beat Las Cruces 56-7 in that game as they finished undefeated. A lot of seniors on that team have since graduated.

The 2021 version of the Cleveland Storm lacks experience, but talent, numbers, size and skill players are in the fold. After last season's COVID year, coaches and players are just thankful to get back on the field. "We had a meeting at 5:30 this morning," said Cleveland Head Coach Heath Ridenour. "You know, the kids were dressed, in their seats, ready to go at 5:30 this morning. We talked about just being thankful for the opportunity to be here. We put everything back into perspective and quit looking at it like it's earlier. It's going to be hot and this or that. We put it into perspective that a year ago we weren't here."