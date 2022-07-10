NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tattoo artists from all over the world are at the Isleta Casino this weekend. It’s the 10th annual New Mexico Tattoo Fiesta, featuring local, celebrity, and legendary artists.

They have more than 400 artists at the three-day event. If you’re thinking about getting a tattoo, this is a perfect way to learn more about the process. “It’s a good introduction to tattoos because, you know, if you’ve never been in a tattoo shop or anything, it might be a scary thing to just walking and over here, there’s [sic] so much people and stuff; it’s real inviting. You get a chance to come and shop between 200 shops,” said Bale Sisneros of Por Vida Tattoo.

The tattoo fiesta wraps up Sunday. Tickets are $20. It’s open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.