Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Task force meets to review New Mexico’s pretrial detention program

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The task force created to review the state’s pretrial detention program met for the first time Friday afternoon.

The group, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Edward Chavez, is looking at how the 2016 state constitutional amendment to hold people charged with felonies in jail, is working. Court representatives say many times, judges are put in a tough spot, having to decide a defendant’s danger to society.

“We are interested in anything that provides more information to judges to make these really important decisions,” said Joy Willis, Second Judicial District Attorney Supervisor.

The committee is expected to have an initial report by the end of March.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Friday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞