Task force meets to review New Mexico’s pretrial detention program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The task force created to review the state’s pretrial detention program met for the first time Friday afternoon.

The group, headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Edward Chavez, is looking at how the 2016 state constitutional amendment to hold people charged with felonies in jail, is working. Court representatives say many times, judges are put in a tough spot, having to decide a defendant’s danger to society.

“We are interested in anything that provides more information to judges to make these really important decisions,” said Joy Willis, Second Judicial District Attorney Supervisor.

The committee is expected to have an initial report by the end of March.