Tarantula mating season comes to Bandelier and other parts of New Mexico

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Park Service officially reminded the public that it is once again tarantula season. Every autumn, mature male tarantulas start on their quest to find a mate, exposing them to many dangers such as hawks and skunks, cars on the road, and people.

The service reminds people to be kind if they see tarantulas out and about. They advise the public to help them across the road with a piece of cardboard or magazine.

The tarantula has been around for more than 16 million years and there have been more than 900 species found across the world. They are venomous, but officials say the ones found in New Mexico pack as much punch as a wasp sting. Generally, they are easy-going creatures.