Taos Ski Valley to host World Championship Ski Tour

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- Taos Ski Valley is making a big announcement.

It will host the Pro Ski Tour World Championships next year. It’s a nationally televised pro-racing tour where professional skiers race side by side in a single-elimination bracket.

Officials say the event will attract Olympic ski racers and thousands of spectators from around the world to the slopes of Taos.

“If we have vision about making New Mexico an outdoor destination and if we have vision about making sure our current ski resorts and mountains, we’ve always had that asset. That if we decide they’re a priority, we can expect this kind of reaction,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The championship will take place from April 10 to April 12.