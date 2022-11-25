TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Ski Valley, Inc. have announced that they have become a certified CarbonNeutral® company by Climate Impact Partners along with the status as the world’s first and only certified B Corporation®, confirming Taos as an industry leader in environmental and social responsibility.

Although they have reached this achievement Taos Ski Valley, Inc. will still continue its ongoing, long-term effort to minimize its actual carbon emissions. “CarbonNeutral® certification is the first step in our greater goal of significantly reducing our carbon emissions without using offsets,” said Taos Ski Valley CEO David Norden. “To achieve this milestone, we conducted a rigorous audit to fully understand our carbon footprint, so now we are poised for the next steps of further cutting greenhouse gasses. While we still have work to do to achieve our reduced carbon emission goals, we are thrilled to achieve this significant milestone on our journey. This is the right thing to do for all stakeholders, including our local community and our guests.”

Taos Ski Valley will be offering a ‘Winter 23’ experience. Walk-up day tickets are $195 for adults and $155 for youth. They will also offer discounts if day tickets are purchased within 72 hours or more in advance. They have also brought back childcare for ages 0-3. Taos Ski Valley had its opening day on November 24 and the season will run until April 9, 2023.