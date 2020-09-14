Taos Ski Valley names 2 runs in honor of fallen skiers

New Mexico

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two skiers who died in an avalanche at Taos Ski Valley will have ski runs named in their honor. Last year, an avalanche on Kachina Peak trapped both Matthew Zonghetti and Corey Borg-Massanari.

The ski resort says it worked with the men’s families to name runs for them. A run called “She Gone” will be for Corey, and “Z-Chute” will be a tribute for Matthew.

In the announcement, Taos Ski Valley says, “May we always remember and celebrate their adventurous spirit.

