Taos Ski Valley mourns passing of local legend

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Taos is mourning a local legend. Jean Mayer moved to Taos, as the resort was being built, developed the Ernie Blake Snowsports School, where he served as the technical director for decades. He also started the hotel, St. Bernard in 1960. Mayer was inducted into the New Mexico Skill Hall of Fame in 2008; The Taos Ski Valley announced his passing but did not announce a cause of death.
