TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The ski season might be cut short. Taos Ski Valley has been closed for a few days due to leaky pipes, and it’s not clear whether the resort will open soon. Sunday, April 2, the ski valley closed, despite good snow on the base. The issue is a failure in the municipal water system.

According to the ski valley, aged pipes aren’t able to provide enough water pressure to the resort. The ski valley says several million in funding has been secured to replace old infrastructure.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Village of Taos Ski Valley, which is in charge of the infrastructure. KRQE was unable to reach anyone for comment.

Taos Ski Valley says they hope the problem is fixed soon. The ski area was supposed to be open through Sunday, April 9.

According to the Taos Ski Valley website, it lists they aren’t planning on providing refunds for season passes, given that there have been more than 125 open days this season. Other reservations may qualify for refunds (call 888-262-8398).