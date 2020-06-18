Taos Ski Valley begins limited, phased reopening

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Ski Valley is slowly reopening. They’re doing a phased reopening to safely give New Mexicans the opportunity to get outdoors and exercise.
Visitors can enjoy hiking, biking, and camping. However, limited dining won’t open until July and Taos Ski Valley won’t host any events or live music. This week, Taos Sports retail will open.
July 1 openings
- The Bavarian for limited outdoor dining service
- Scenic chair lift rides on Lift
- Taos Sports Kachina Basin
- The Blake at Taos Ski Valley at 50% capacity with new hygiene protocols and traffic patterns
July 15 openings
- Lift-service mountain biking for the Green Chile Flow Trail
- Rhoda’s for limited outdoor lunch service
Early August
- Taos Ski Valley is currently under construction for the Via Ferrata rock climbing experience and will open later this summer. A date has yet to be announced.
