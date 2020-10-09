Taos Ski Valley announces reopening plans

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Ski Valley is announcing reopening plans for the season. The ski valley will be limited to 50% peak capacity and tickets must be purchased online in advance.
All visitors are required to wear a face covering, socially distance, and follow all safety procedures. Season passes go on sale Friday, Oct. 9. Lifts, retail, restaurants, and lodging are set to open on November 26.
