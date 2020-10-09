Taos Ski Valley announces reopening plans

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) - Scientists in Alamogordo made an unusual discovery as a team found footprints of what they believe was a female or young male and a child at White Sands. The prints go for almost a mile along the shore of what used to be Lake Otero and are believed to be more than 10,000 years old.

The National Park Service reports that the ancient footprints were found at White Sands in 2018 and show that the person alternated from carrying the child and shifted them from side to side, which is determined by how the footprints broadened and slipped in the mud with the additional weight. The child's footprints periodically show up alongside the other set of footprints. According to NPS, White Sands was designated a megatracksite in 2014 and contains the largest collection of ice age fossilized footprints in the world.