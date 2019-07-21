Taos residents claim to see ICE agents

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- People in one New Mexico community say they’ve seen U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

This comes as ICE raids began last week across major U.S. cities. However, none have been confirmed in New Mexico.

According to the Taos News, several people in Taos say they’ve seen federal agents over the weekend. However, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says it’s just a rumor and could not say if there was a federal presence.

The Taos News reports that ICE raids were confirmed to have occurred in Taos in March of 2018.