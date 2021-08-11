Taos Regional Airport to receive $2M in CARES funding

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Commerce and Economic Development announced on August 5,  that the town of Taos has been approved for $2 million in CARES Act grant funding. According to a news release, the funding will be used to improve Taos Regional Airport and the adjacent business industrial park.

The release also states that the town will match the grant with $500,000 in local funds. “This EDA investment in the town of Taos will provide critical infrastructure to support regional transportation and business development and revitalize the local tourism industry, creating a more diverse regional economy,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

According to the Taos Regional Airport website, it currently has direct flights to four cities: Los Angeles, San Diego, Dallas and Austin. The project is funded under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act (Public Law 116-136)

