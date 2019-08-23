Taos recycling plant temporarily stops collection of glass and plastic

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE)- People in Taos will have to find somewhere else to recycle their plastic and glass for now.

According to the Taos News, the Regional Landfill Board voted on Thursday to stop the collection of the recyclables starting September 1, due to operating costs. Last year, the center brought in $83,000 but it cost more than $290,000 to run it.

The board is planning a six-month trial period for the new rules. In the meantime, residents in the county will still be able to recycle their cardboard, cans, and paper.