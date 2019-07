TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The 33rd annual Taos Pueblo Pow Wow got underway Friday.

For the next three days, Native Americans from across the country will celebrate their culture. They will hold traditional dance competitions and have booths.

Tickets are $15 for one day, $20 for two days, or $25 for all three days. The Pow Wow grounds are located off Highway 64, about three miles north of the Taos Plaza.