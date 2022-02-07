ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – It is a video that has gone viral on YouTube of a police raid on a family sleeping in a shuttle bus in New Mexico and the father claiming an officer punched him in the face. It has the police departments involved defending their actions and one of them saying the video distorts the truth.

Police are chalking it up to the family being at the wrong place at the wrong time that day in Española — but said officers didn’t do anything wrong. The YouTube video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in less than a week.

The raid took place on May 18, 2021, in Española in the parking lot of ‘H and A automotive’ and was captured on lapel video.

A joint task force including the Drug Enforcement Agency, New Mexico State Police, and Taos police had a warrant to search the property and started with the parking lot outside, where a family from New York state had parked to get their engine worked on.

Angelo and Ylsa Valentino were asleep in their converted shuttle bus with their three children when officers stormed inside — guns drawn. When the family moved too slowly, and the father demanded to see a warrant, the situation deteriorated.

The father then says he was punched in the nose for no reason — but says he chose not to show that clip because it’s inappropriate. The video then cuts back and shows the family’s interaction with the police after the supposed punch.

In a statement, the Taos police chief confirms one of his officers did file a use of force report and that he did nothing wrong but would not elaborate. The chief also went on to say the editing of the lapel video doesn’t tell the true story and questions why the family posted the video nine months later.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the family they say they don’t want to comment on the story because they’re thinking of suing. The Taos police chief says clearing any vehicles at the scene of a drug raid is standard procedure to make sure there are no suspects hiding or any innocent bystanders that could find themselves in the middle of a dangerous situation.