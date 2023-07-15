TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A new club in Taos is trying to spread its wings and gain more attraction towards flying. Since November 2022, The Taos Pilots Association has worked to give pilots a voice.

“[We] help new pilots get started, best practices among different pilots, and how to be good pilot citizens in the area,” said Lee Harris, president of the association.

Now, they want to add to their group in order to represent everyone in the community.

“We can actually generate a lot of pilots and an awful lot of those pilots come from small places like Taos,” said Harris.

Harris not only wants to recruit from older generations, he’s also looking to build the future of aviation in Taos.

“The idea is actually to set up a program to actually build an airplane so students can come in after school and work with knowledgable people in the area,” said Harris.

Harris is in talks with Taos High School to make something like this happen.

“There is a huge pilot shortage out there, lots of flights delayed simply because we don’t have enough pilots. They are all retiring,” said Harris. Without even kicking off the program, they already have donations to get the build started.

“One of the first things you often do is build the tail, so there is a tail kit, and we’ve actually already had an offer of someone generous enough to actually donate that kit,” said Harris.

It’s all to support a lifestyle they all care about.

“Our little airport in Taos is a real asset to the community. It’s not just something that sits there and annoy people if a plane goes by, but it’s a real asset,” said Harris.

Harris hopes to have the program running by this next school year.