TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos man is turning his career into a new opportunity for the area and a new angle to check out Taos itself.

“It was sort of born out of the ashes,” said Michael McCann. For the past four years, McCann has been working to find a way to give back to his community after it was plagued by a number of high schoolers committing suicide.

“There were probably three suicides in a row one after the other, it was just awful it just ripped our community apart,” said McCann. So he decided to get involved and share his passion for flying with the teens living in Taos.

Now he’s teaching a mix of high school students and recent graduates, getting them well on their way to having their very own pilots license.”We can give them really tangible tools to just elevate them and just go see the world,” said McCann.

Not only do they get their pilots license, they also have a unique job lined up for them once they complete the program, flying tourists over Taos sharing views from all over the area. “A lot of them can see Taos for what it is on the ground but when you take flight in the air your concept of what Taos is just completely transforms,” said McCann.

Fly Taos Sky hs been operating for a little over six months now, McCann hopes the money from the flights will fund the school. “The plan is to use the scenic tours to actually be the primary support for the school,” said McCann. While giving teens an opportunity to soar into success.

Mc Cann hopes eventually he can step down and the students who graduated can take over the Fly Taos Sky company.