TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The ranch manager gored by a bison is out of the hospital.

John Painter was badly injured when the bison attacked him at the Cerro San Cristobal Ranch in Taos last month. News 13 has been told he was feeding animals when it occurred.

Painter’s son, Jim, tells the Taos News that John is doing well and his recovery is ahead of schedule. He also thanked the community for its support.