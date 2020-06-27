Taos man dies after cement truck flips

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos community is mourning the loss of a man known for being instrumental in opening up Taos Ski Valley to snowboarders.
The Taos News reports George Medina, 54, was found dead after his cement truck flipped Wednesday afternoon. Police say it looks like his truck was speeding before he veered off the road. Medina was a member of a group that launched the popular Free Taos campaign which led to the end of the Ski Valley’s snowboarding ban in 2008.
