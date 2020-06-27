Taos man dies after cement truck flips

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) - People in Los Alamos are spending the week swabbing high-touch areas around town trying to get an idea of how coronavirus may be spreading. Dr. Prisca Tiassa is busy at work this week trying to map the movement of coronavirus in her community. "This year in particular is very interesting because of COVID-19," Tiassa said. "How does it affect the microbial ecosystem? Can we detect it and where?"

The microbiologist and a team of volunteers took 150 samples this week of high-touch areas in Los Alamos like gas stations, ATMs, and playgrounds. "The point is to track and monitor the presence and persistence of the virus," Tiassa said. "We want to understand how long it stays on surfaces and maybe even correlate with a second wave."