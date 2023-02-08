TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The town of Taos made the list of the 20 Most Beautiful Small Towns in the U.S. by the website Travel and Leisure. The website highlighted the Soul of the Southwest’s high desert weather, the adobe buildings of Taos Pueblo, and its proximity to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Another point of note Travel and Leisure made was the diversity of Taos activities during the spring – where one can go skiing one day and mountain bike the next.

Taos almost cracked the top 10 of the list at number 11, just behind Fishtown/Leland, Michigan. Spots in neighboring states also made the list such as Palisade, Colorado at #4 and Sedona, Arizona in the number two slot.

Earlier this year, Taos was also named a top place for international travelers to visit by Trips to Discover.com