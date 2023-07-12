TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos is considering how best to expand air service at its regional airport.

At a joint meeting of the Town Council and County Commission last month, members heard a presentation from an aviation consultant, on what that service might look like.

Taos Air, which has been in operation since 2018, was created by Taos Ski Valley to attract more tourists.

The consultant recommended shifting control to a regional air authority, which they said would open the door for more business partnerships and opportunities to grow.

“It is time for the program to evolve away from ski valley or the current management of the program into an entity [that] is better representative of the entire county,” said Clint Ostler with Embark Aviation.

Right now, Taos Air offers direct flights to Dallas, San Diego, and Burbank, California.

In the presentation, Denver was listed as the hub with the best potential to attract more travelers from across the country.

There is no concrete timeline for when the service might be expanded.