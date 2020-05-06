Taos hiker rescued from Rio Grande Gorge

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos County Sheriff’s Department was busy this week rescuing an injured hiker.
On Monday night they got a call that a man was stranded in the Rio Grande Gorge with an injured leg. A deputy and the undersheriff hike in and found a man who was showing signs of hypothermia.
They built a fire, gave him food and blankets and spent the night with him until they could find a helicopter to come help pull them out. Bernalillo County helped out the next morning. The man is doing fine.
