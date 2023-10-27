TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos High School has become the latest school in New Mexico to add a high-tech weapon detection system.

The school district worked with a company called EVOLV to install the system. It uses scanners and artificial intelligence to flag an object in someone’s possession. “We can put a lot of students through in a minimal amount of time but not sacrificing the safety that you would with a metal detector, where you’re having to stop people for keys every five minutes,” said Marcos Herrera, safety and security director of Taos Municipal Schools.

V. Sue Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho put in the EVOLV scanners this year as part of a pilot program.