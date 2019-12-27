Taos getting rid of New Years Eve tradition

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos is ditching a popular New Year’s Eve tradition after a protest started gaining steam. Now the mayor says he’s re-thinking the way they ring in the new year.

A sudden end to a three-year-old New Years’ Eve tradition. “There are so many people that love the balloon release because they feel it relieves those things that might have built up during the year,” says Mayor Daniel Barrone.

In fact, more than 550 people signed an online petition to stop the annual balloon release at the Town of Taos’ New Year’s Eve celebration in the plaza. “If the balloon release causes some sort of animosity then we don’t need the balloon release,” Barrone says.

Protesters are leaving comments like, “We have to find some new non-polluting ways to celebrate the new year and stop balloon releases,” and “Wasteful, polluting, damaging and a bad example to the next generations.”



Environmental experts agree. “Balloon releases are incredibly dangerous, not just for sea and water life but for our waterways, in general, the colorful balloons look like food to wildlife and cause death in wildlife,” says Camilla Feibelman, Director, Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter.

Taos Mayor Daniel Barrone said they have been using biodegradable balloons to be more environmentally conscious. But ultimately decided to cancel the balloon release because of a lack of volunteers and concerns from the community.

Barrone says he didn’t want any negativity to distract from the celebrations. “It’s about the positive it can bring to all our community it’s not about diversity, it’s about unity,” Barrone says.

Even though the balloon release isn’t happening, the party is still on. The mayor says there will still be a pig roast, live music, and fireworks.