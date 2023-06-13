TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos couple is trying to solve a problem they say a lot or rural areas face, a lack of rideshare options. Neha and Nishant Pant have noticed a need in their community, due to Taos being such a small area there are not very many rideshare options. So they decided to create Tripcarma.

“Our drivers are equal partners in this and I really hope to create a little; it’s what I like to say it’s for Taos by Taos,” said Neha Pant. Tripcarma runs a little like Uber and Lyft, but the Pants created the platform all on their own. They personally created the code and approved all of their drivers as well as putting them through background checks. The drivers also get to keep 80% of the price of the ride, where other apps keep a larger percentage.

While Tripcarma was started to help Taos residents, rides can also be accepted from all over the state. Right now, they have six official drivers not including the Pant’s.

