Taos County Sheriff's Office issues Brittany Alert for missing man

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) - The Taos County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a missing 23-year-old male.

A Brittany Alert has been issued for Jose Saiz who was last seen on May 22, 2019. Saiz was last seen wearing black jeans, a camouflage hoodie, blue Jordan brand shoes, and a black shirt featuring a Duke logo.

Saiz was last seen driving a 2005 gold Buick 2-door passenger car with unknown license plate numbers. The car has visible passenger side damage, a dent on the front right end near the car's tire, a white round sticker on the rear bumper and additional stickers on the rear window.

Authorities believe Saiz may be in danger if not found. Anyone with information regarding Jose Saiz is asked to contact the Taos County Sheriff's Office at (505)758-3361.