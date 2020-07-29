Taos County lifts fire restrictions Wednesday

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – As a result of an increase of precipitation and a decrease in the Fire Danger Risk Analysis, Taos County has lifted fire restrictions as of Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The restrictions were implemented on May 19.

The county is urging residents to continue to remain vigilant in preventing wildfires. If using fire, you are asked to remember the following safety tips:

Ensure fires are in fire pits or campfire rings and do not have flammable vegetation in nearby areas

Make sure campfires are completely out. Douse them with water and ensure they are cold to the touch.

Never leave a fire unattended for any reason

Do not allow children to play with lighters, matches, or fireworks

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taos County is asking that burn permits can be applied for online.

