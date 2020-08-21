Taos County couple admit to killing missing man

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos County couple is facing charges in the death of a man who went missing last year. Court documents say Aram Montoya and his wife, Desiree Lensegrav, admitted to strangling 30-year-old Joseph Morgas nearly a year after he was reported missing.

Montoya confessed to the crime after deputies arrested him on suspicion of stabbing his wife, Lensegrav. Montoya then led Taos County Deputies to the site where they buried Morgas in a remote area south of Ranchos de Taos. Montoya and Lensegrav both face several charges including first-degree murder.

