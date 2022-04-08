TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Suspects arrested during the infamous raid on a Taos County Compound are pushing for their trials to get started. Defendant Subhanah Wahhaj is the latest to invoke her right to a speedy trial, nearly four years after that raid.

Federal authorities say they uncovered guns, eleven malnourished children and the remains of a three year old boy. The five adults arrested are accused of training the children to carry out terror attacks. Wahhaj joins the father of the three year old in calling on the federal court to hold trial within a reasonable time. Part of the holdup has been waiting on competency evaluations of other defendants.