Taos coffee shop plans to stop offering to-go cups

A Taos coffee shop plans to stop giving to-go cups to its customers. Lydia McHaley, the owner of the Coffee Apothecary says she wants to cut down on her business’ carbon footprint.

She estimates they’ve used around 65,000 disposable cups since they opened in 2016. So, by January 2020, they hope to eliminate as many single-use products as possible, including to-go cups.

They also want to keep milk and other ingredients in reusable containers. Right now, they give a 25-cent discount to anyone who brings in a reusable coffee mug.