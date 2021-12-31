Taos Avalanche Center issues high danger warning for Wheeler Peak Wilderness

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos Avalanche Center has issued an Avalanche Warning in northern New Mexico on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at 7 a.m. that will last until Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at 8 a.m. The high danger warning is issued for the Wheeler Peak Wilderness and Columbine Hondo Wilderness above 9,000 feet.

According to the Taos Avalanche Center, snow and wind expected Friday and Saturday will add to snow totals from the last week and will result in roughly five to six feet of snow. The organization states that these conditions will likely create widespread areas of unstable snow and human and naturally triggered avalanches may be likely.

The Taos Avalanche Center reports that the warning doesn’t apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard reduction measures take place. The danger of an avalanche may also exist at locations outside of the coverage area.

The organization states that very dangerous avalanche conditions exist and that travel in and around avalanche terrain is not recommended.

The Taos Avalanche Center is a nonprofit organization that centers on the education and safety programs of winter recreation.