TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – An animal rescue in Taos recognized a dire need to help animals in the community as there are only two vets in the area going into the new year.

“This group has been a very small volunteer-based organization for several years,” said spay-neuter Program Director Donna Karr.

Taos Feral Feline Friends (TFFF) has been trying to fill a gap in the community since 2004.

“[We are] mainly helping people who are trying to manage feral cat colonies by handing out vouchers for spay and neuter, providing food, supplying traps,” said Karr.

The area is overrun with stray animals constantly reproducing, adding to the never-ending issue.

“Taos County is really dramatically under-served for spay-neuter services. There are two vets now in office; one retired last year,” said Karr.

Karr said, not only are those vets booked months in advance, they aren’t affordable for the average citizen.

“I just heard the other day someone paid $600 to get a dog neutered,” said Karr.

TFFF launched a mobile clinic last year, but Karr said they want to take their work one step further and are working on opening a permanent clinic location.

“We rented a space in El Prado, just north of Taos,” said Karr.

They are hoping with even one more clinic in the area, they can make a dent in the number of strays, puppies, and kittens wandering the community.

“There’s a huge, huge demand there, and it’s going to take us at least a couple of years to even start getting our heads above water,” said Karr.

Karr said they are still looking for a full-time vet to work at the clinic but have had some interest. They hope to open by March of next year.