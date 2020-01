TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Skiers from California can now fly directly into the Taos airport.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales welcomed the first Taos Air flight from Los Angeles to New Mexico on Thursday morning.

Taos Air has operated for a little over a year with flights to Austin and Dallas, but Thursday, the first flights from Los Angeles and San Diego landed at the airport to take skiers to the mountain.