Taos Air resumes flight services in July

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos Air will resume service in July. Direct flights to Dallas, Austin, Los Angeles and San Diego will start being offered July 1.

According to PR Newswire, Taos Air will offer a private flight experience at the price of a commercial airline ticket. Last November, Taos Air suspended operations due to weather and the uncertain travel future caused by the pandemic. In 2018, they started offering flights from LA San Diego, Dallas, and Austin.

Earlier this year, the New Mexico Tourism Department announced employment in the leisure and hospitality sector suffered the largest percent decrease out of all sectors in the state. This is according to the department’s analysis of employment trends through 2020.