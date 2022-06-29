ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The “Take a Ride on Us” campaign is offering discounted Uber rides this Fourth of July weekend. Beginning Friday, July 1, at noon through Tuesday, July 5 at 3 a.m. the campaign is offering 1,000 rides.

Participants can redeem the Uber code Liberty22 to get the discount. Each code is good for two riders per person, $10 off per ride. The credit does not cover tips and can only be used for rides, not Uber Eats.

The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. According to a news release, the program has provided safe rides to more than 27,000 riders in Albuquerque since 2017.