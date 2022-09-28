NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Balloon Fiesta coming soon, Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and other partners will be offering safe ride incentives during the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The “Take A Ride On Us” program will be in effect starting noon Friday, September 30 until 3:00 a.m. Monday, October 10.

The program will offer 1,000 people an Uber credit of up to $10 for two rides per person when they use the code BALLOON22. The program does not include tips and can only be used on Uber rides, not Uber Eats.

The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. According to a news release, the program has provided safe rides to more than 27,000 riders in Albuquerque since 2017.