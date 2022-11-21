NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Thanksgiving coming soon; Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and other partners will offer safe ride options starting at noon Wednesday, November 23 until midnight Sunday, November 27.

The “Take A Ride On Us” program will offer 1,000 people an Uber credit of up to $10 for two rides per person when they use the code Turkey22. The discount code does not include tips and can only be used on Uber rides, not Uber Eats.

The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. According to a news release, the program has provided safe rides to almost 30,000 riders in and around Albuquerque since 2018.