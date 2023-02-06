NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Super Bowl Sunday coming soon; Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Department of Transportation, and other partners will offer safe ride options starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, February 12, through Monday February 13 at 2 a.m.

The “Take A Ride On Us” program will offer an Uber credit of up to $10 off per ride for 800 rides. The credit is valid for two rides per person with the code SUPER23. The discount code does not include tips and can only be used on Uber rides, not Uber Eats.

The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. According to a news release, the program provided 4,500 safe rides in 2022.