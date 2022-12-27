NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With the New Year right around the corner; Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and other partners will offer safe ride options starting at noon Friday, December 30 until midnight Monday, January 2.

The “Take A Ride On Us” program will offer an Uber credit of up to $10 off per ride for 1,500 rides. The credit is valid for two rides per person with the code NYE22. The discount code does not include tips and can only be used on Uber rides, not Uber Eats.

The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. According to a news release, the program has provided safe rides to almost 30,000 riders in and around Albuquerque since 2017.