NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With Halloween weekend coming soon; Bernalillo County, the New Mexico Department of Transportation and other partners will offer safe ride options starting at noon Friday, October 28 until 3:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 1.

The “Take A Ride On Us” program will offer 1,000 people an Uber credit of up to $10 for two rides per person when they use the code Hallow22. The discount code does not include tips and can only be used on Uber rides, not Uber Eats.

The program gives the community an option for a safe ride instead of driving under the influence. According to a news release, the program has provided safe rides to more than 27,000 riders in Albuquerque since 2017.