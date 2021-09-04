“Take a Ride On Us” offering free Uber rides for Labor Day weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Friday, Bernalillo County announced they’ve partnered with multiple agencies and businesses to offer safe riding options during Labor Day weekend. Officials said in a press release the “Take a Ride On Us” program will give the community the opportunity to avoid driving under the influence.

The rides will begin on Friday, Sep. 3 at noon and go through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 7, 2021. The release states users will need to use the code “LABOR2021” in their Uber app to take advantage of the offer. Using the code will provide a credit of up to $10 off two trips. The maximum number of rides available is 1,000 and are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The credit does not include tips and patrons will have to cover the remaining balance on rides costing over $10.

According to the release, “Take a Ride On Us” was created by Cumulus Media Albuquerque. The company’s partners include Uber, Bernalillo County, ENDWI, the City of Albuquerque, and Ron Bell Injury Lawyers.

The money Bernalillo County has contributed to the program comes from liquor excise taxes – additional taxes that New Mexico retailers and consumers pay when purchasing alcohol. The county is contributing $60,000.