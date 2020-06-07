Tadpole Fire burning in Gila National Forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Forest Service reported a fire has broken out on National Forest System lands on the Silver City Ranger District in the Gila National Forest Saturday. The fire was reportedly started by lightning and is roughly 50 acres wide.

Currently, the strategy for the fire is full suppression due to the high potential of it spreading. The Silver City Ranger District has placed road closure signs on Bear Creek Road towards Ben Lilly Pond and off of NM Highway 15 at Forest Road 382/Sheep Corral Road. Two trailheads, 232/Tadpole Ridge and 234/Sycamore are in the vicinity and should be avoided. More information can be found on the NM Fire website.