TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A local high school team is getting ready to travel to Canada for a competition but not for a sport. The team from Truth or Consequences is competing in Envirothon which is the largest high school environmental education competition.

In the last 12 years, the team has won the state championship an astounding 11 times and finished third nationally in 2017. “It’s not about how you finish. It’s about how prepared you are and how hard you work. You know we have a reputation… we’ve been enough not that teams know us. We’re polite, we’re hard-working, follow the rules, and do the things we’re supposed to do, and we have a lot of other teams that cheer for us just like how we cheer for our friends,” said Coach Mark Hedge.

According to Hedge, New Mexico had between 16 and 20 teams before COVID-19. Since the pandemic, that number has dropped to just nine. If you’re interested in learning more about New Mexico Envirothon, visit this link.