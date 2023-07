NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Envirothon high school team out of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, has placed in the top five at the international competition.

Earlier this month, the team prepared to travel to New Brunswick, Canada, for the NFC Envirothon Competition.

Once there, students competed in environmental and natural resources competitions using STEM to solve scenarios.

The T or C team finished fifth while a team from Massachusetts took the top spot in this year’s competition.