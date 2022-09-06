LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Chaves family is left with a big mess on their hands after two criminals broke into their trailer home and barricaded themselves – leading to a SWAT situation. Now they are wondering what they have to do to get authorities to fix the damage.

A typical Friday afternoon on August 26th turned chaotic for the Sawvel family when two criminals on the run hid from law enforcement underneath their home. “I mean, everything’s flipped upside down…It’s difficult just to do simple things,” said Jeremy Sawvel.

When verbal commands from law enforcement didn’t work, force was used. “They were putting like pepper balls or gas under the trailer to get them to crawl out, which they didn’t do,” Sawvel said.

After a while – the fugitives, 33-year-old Jason Ramirez and 31-year-old Candace Luna kicked a hole through the floor and crawled inside the mobile home. The pair then barricaded themselves inside.

SWAT was called, and it took extreme force to get through the front door. Multiple windows broke from gas and chemical canisters, and there was damage to the top of the mobile home. Sawvel explains, “Officer gives his business card and a piece of paper to fill out and file. And that was the end of it.”

Jeremy Sawvel and his family had to stay in a motel for a week and now are renting a camper to stay in while they clean up the mess. He shared, “We don’t like to be inside, but we have to clean the mess. So we bought some masks, like gas masks.” Sawvel said. “We’re throwing away any furniture that could absorb anything like cloth besides clothes that can be washed, but like couches and stuff like that, you can’t wash the chemicals out, so we’re just throwing those away.”

Sawvel will likely need to file a TORT claim against the responding agency, the city of Los Lunas, to get financial compensation to help pay for the damages. But he says he wishes someone would help walk him through the process. “I think that there should have been somebody like an advocate there to give us more thoughts on the process. We might have to go through maybe some assistance and clean up some resources that we could use immediately.”

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Los Lunas Police Department for more information on how people in these situations can get help and are waiting to hear back. In the meantime, there’s a GoFundMe set up for the Sawvel family. You can donate online.

Online records show the suspect, Jason Ramirez, has a long criminal history of burglary, shoplifting, and drugs. Candace Luna has a substantial criminal history, including child abuse, stolen vehicles, and drugs. Ramirez is still in custody, and Luna was released on pretrial services.