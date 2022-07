SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspicious package found at a Santa Fe synagogue has been deemed safe. The Santa Fe Police Department said someone dropped off the package at the Temple Beth Shalom on East Barcelona around 11:30 Wednesday morning.

It had wires poking out of the top. Police evacuated the temple as a precaution as the department’s bomb squad along with the FBI inspected the package. It was found around 1:45 p.m. that there was no threat. It’s not known who left the package.