CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Park rangers and local law enforcement have successfully removed what was thought to be explosive material from Carlsbad Caverns. Officials removed six boxes labeled “blasting caps” from Ogle Cave.

Teams had to hike more than 1 mile in the backcountry, repel down 180 ft. into the mouth of the cave during a snowstorm, and then hike another 45 minutes to reach the boxes. The bomb squad used a portable x-ray device to analyze the boxes and determined they were empty.

The FBI was alerted to the discovery earlier this month. They are investigating how they got there.