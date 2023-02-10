TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A mom and son accused of allowing five dogs to kill a Tucumcari man will be allowed release from jail while awaiting trial. Mary Montoya, 50, and Kristopher Morris, 27, are both charged with possession of a dangerous dog and involuntary manslaughter.

On the first day of February, investigators say a group of five dogs mauled 64-year-old Stanley Hartt to death. Hartt was out walking near Tucumcari High School, roughly a mile away from where the dogs lived at Montoya’s home.

One of the dogs was killed by police shortly after the deadly attack, while four others were found at Montoya’s home. Montoya told police she cared for the dogs while her son, Morris, was the owner. The remains four dogs are now in the custody of Quay County Animal Control.

According to court filings, a judge set conditions of release for both Montoya and Morris during a hearing Friday afternoon. Court filings indicate Montoya was release on a $10,000 unsecured bond. Montoya, who lives at the same property as her son, is also not allowed to have any dogs or have any animals.